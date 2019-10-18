|
James M. Anderson
Two Rivers - James Marshall Anderson, age 53, a Two Rivers resident, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
He was born on August 15, 1966 in Frankfurt, Germany, son of Susan (Peterson) Anderson and the late James Alfred Anderson. James graduated from Two Rivers High School. He was employed with Stock's Harley Davidson and then currently owned and operated a bread delivery company, delivering goods to area grocery stores. James' hobbies include riding his Harley as well as deer, goose, and duck hunting. He also enjoyed raising and teaching German Shorthair dogs to hunt.
Survivors include his mother: Susan Anderson, Shawano; one brother: Eric (Dawn) Anderson, Kewaskum; and one aunt: Ruth Jayne Anderson, Lynn Haven, Florida. Other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his father.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, 1420 22nd Street, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019