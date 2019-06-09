|
James M. O'Connor
Macedonia, OH - James M. O'Connor, Sr., age 74, of Macedonia, OH. Beloved husband of the late JoAnn (nee Yasenka); loving father of Meghan Khebouz and James M. O'Connor, Jr.; dearest grandfather of Nikolas, Abe and Zakaria; dear brother of late Michael (late Elaine), Daniel (late Sharon), Patrick (Linda), Roger (Sheryl), Ellen (Jim) Schneider, late John (Lois Lehman) and late Ann O'Connor. Uncle and great uncle. Friend to many. Veteran, U.S. Army. GRAVESIDE SERVICE, FRIDAY, JUNE 14 AT 2:45 P.M. AT BEDFORD CEMETERY, Bedford, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Myositis Association, 1940 Duke Street, Suite 200, Alexandria, VA 22314. (ST. JOHN FUNERAL HOME OF BEDFORD, OH 440-232-1155)
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 9, 2019