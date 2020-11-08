James M. Taddy
Two Rivers, WI - James M. Taddy, age 74, of Two Rivers passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Green Bay.
Jim was born November 16, 1945 in Milwaukee, son of the late Luke and Ruth Ann (LeClair) Taddy. He was a graduate of Washington High School with the Class of 1964. Jim served in the U.S. Army and the Wisconsin National Guard. He was united in marriage to the former Merlet (Burhardt) Thede on September 23, 1989 in Two Rivers. She preceded him in death on January 26, 2012.
Jim worked for Sears from 1968 until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of the Aging & Accreditation Committee, Two Rivers City Council (6 terms), Model Boat Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Advisory Recreation Board. Jim was also a volunteer van driver for Aurora Hospital, volunteer for the Two Rivers Senior Center, volunteer at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, vice president of the Two Rivers Board of Review for a time, volunteer at Point Beach Nature Center and a volunteer for St. Vincent DePaul.
Survivors include his sister and brothers: Don (Maressa) Taddy; Tony (Joan) Taddy; Judy Taddy; Pat (Kathryn) Taddy and John (Barb) Taddy. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and wife Merlet.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Private Family Memorial Service was held at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, Two Rivers.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the Taddy family with funeral arrangements.