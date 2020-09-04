James "Jay" N. Geisler
Manitowoc - James "Jay" N. Geisler, age 68, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his residence.
Jay was born on December 15, 1951 in Manitowoc to the late Carl and Kathryn (Norris) Geisler. He graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1971. On June 16th, 1973, Jay married Clare Brull at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He was a member of the U.S. Navy Seebees. Jay worked at Schwartz Manufacturing, Edgar Industries, Manitowoc Company, Consumer Steel, Goetz Company, Copps Bakery as a baker and owned his own lawn care business "The Lawnmower man". Jay loved playing chess, waterskiing, downhill skiing, listening to Fleetwood Mac and watching his grandsons grow up.
Survivors include Jay's wife of 47 years, Clare; son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Jen Geisler, Green Bay; two grandsons, Tristan and Nate; sister, Sara (Doug) Croney, Iron River; also other relatives and friends. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Kathryn Geisler; and sister, Margaret (Ken) McKelvie.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc with a socially-distanced outdoor celebration of life at Clare and Jay's home following the cemetery service (masks please). Military rites will be accorded by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 731. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
A special thank you to the loving care provided by Sharron Richardson Hospice Center and Home Instead (especially Cheryl).
To help with social distancing, please email Ben Geisler at bgeisler@gmail.com to setup an appointment time for the celebration of life.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with arrangements.