James P. Apfelbeck
Manitowoc - James P. Apfelbeck, age 86, a resident of Park Falls, passed away on Tuesday 28 May 2019 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center in Manitowoc.
Jim was born on May 1, 1933 in the Township of Hull to the late Albert and Anna (Pecher) Apfelbeck. He attended Rusk School and St. Mary Catholic School, both in Colby. As a young man, Jim worked on the family farm in rural Colby and on neighboring farms. Once married, he worked first for RolloHome and then Packaging Corporation of America, where he stayed until retirement. Jim loved northern Wisconsin for the fishing and the wildlife, and he ultimately bought a retirement home in what he called "God's Country," the Pike Lake area outside Park Falls. He loved to socialize. In fact, the only photo we could find of him where he wasn't surrounded by friends and family was his driving license and this one, his first grade portrait from Rusk School with his shiny new red pencil in the pocket.
Survivors include Jim's two children, Randall (Brenda Job) Apfelbeck, Helena, MT; and Laura (Mark Meisner) Apfelbeck, Manitowoc; four grandchildren, Milana, Talise, Sophia, and Jordan; brother, Clem Apfelbeck, Mayville; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Alberta Endries; and brother, Arvin Apfelbeck.
In respect to Jim's wishes, there will be a private celebration of his life later this summer. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any memorials in Jim's name to Pike Lake Chain Lakes Association, N14885 Shady Knoll Road, Park Falls, WI 54552.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 9, 2019