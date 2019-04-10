|
Dr. James Powers
Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin - Dr. James E. Powers, 84, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, died peacefully after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born May 21, 1934, in Eau Clarie, WI, son of John and Carolyn Powers. He grew up in Eau Clarie, WI. In 1957, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in pharmacy.
Following college, he worked for the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation for 10 years. In 1968, James became co-owner of Manitowoc Pharmicies Inc. until he decided to pursue his doctorate pharmacy degree in 1981, graduating in 1983, with his Doctorate in Pharmacology from the University of Minnesota. Upon graduation, he joined the College of Pharmacy faculty at South Dakota State University and became the first full Professor of Clinical Pharmacy. In addition to teaching , James was the Coordinatior of Alumni Affairs and consulted at several health care centers before his retirement in 1999.
James was married to Mary Kexel on November 24, 1954, in Jefferson, WI. They raised four children together and celebrated over 60 years of marriage until her passing in 2016.
His survivors include his four children, John (Cindy) Powers, Jean (Mike) Machi, Mike (Angie) Powers, Steve (Amy) Powers; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
As to Jame's wishes, there will be no funeral services. Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations of Sturgeon Bay is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered to the family at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019