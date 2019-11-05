Resources
More Obituaries for James Rolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James (Jim) Rolf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James (Jim) Rolf Obituary
James (Jim) Rolf

James (Jim) Rolf of rural Kiel passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was the son of the late Marvin and Margaret Rolf of Reedsville. He married Jill Loritz in May of 1975 and, together, they had three amazing children; Nick, Adam and Brenda.

Jim spent most of his work years at Tecumseh in New Holstein, Lorrigan Construction in Reedsville and Spancrete, Valders before retiring. He was a long time member of the Kiel Car Club, enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren, working on vehicles and just hanging out in his work shop.

Survivors include his wife, Jill; son Nick (Rachel) Rolf along with their children Zander, Alexis, Eden and Braxden; son Adam( Erin) Rolf, with their daughter, Avery; and daughter Brenda. He also has a sister Sharon (Bob) Reindl of Whitelaw and Brother Jeff (Vicky) of Reedsville along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many good friends.

Visitation and services will be held at Faith Alliance Church, 468 North State Street, Chilton . Visitation will be on Monday, November 11 from 4 to 7 pm and again on Tuesday, November 12 from 9 to 10 am with church services to follow.

A special thanks for all those who responded to, cared for, showed support and prayed for Jim and his family during this difficult time.

Jens Family Funeral Services assisted with cremation
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -