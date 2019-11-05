|
|
James (Jim) Rolf
James (Jim) Rolf of rural Kiel passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc surrounded by his loving family.
Jim was the son of the late Marvin and Margaret Rolf of Reedsville. He married Jill Loritz in May of 1975 and, together, they had three amazing children; Nick, Adam and Brenda.
Jim spent most of his work years at Tecumseh in New Holstein, Lorrigan Construction in Reedsville and Spancrete, Valders before retiring. He was a long time member of the Kiel Car Club, enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren, working on vehicles and just hanging out in his work shop.
Survivors include his wife, Jill; son Nick (Rachel) Rolf along with their children Zander, Alexis, Eden and Braxden; son Adam( Erin) Rolf, with their daughter, Avery; and daughter Brenda. He also has a sister Sharon (Bob) Reindl of Whitelaw and Brother Jeff (Vicky) of Reedsville along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many good friends.
Visitation and services will be held at Faith Alliance Church, 468 North State Street, Chilton . Visitation will be on Monday, November 11 from 4 to 7 pm and again on Tuesday, November 12 from 9 to 10 am with church services to follow.
A special thanks for all those who responded to, cared for, showed support and prayed for Jim and his family during this difficult time.
Jens Family Funeral Services assisted with cremation
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019