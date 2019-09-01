|
James Walter Berge
Arlington Heights, IL - James Walter Berge, 87, died Tuesday morning August 27, 2019 near his longtime Arlington Heights home. He was born in Valders, WI on September 14, 1931 to Walter F. and Helen M. (Potts) Berge. Helen died in October of 1931. Jim's paternal Aunt Belinda then helped raise Jim and his brothers until Walter married Agnes Berge four years later. Jim grew up in Valders, helping out at his father's nursery when old enough and spending summers on his grandfather's or aunt's farm. He graduated Valders H.S. in 1949. He was a member of the last six man football team in 1947. He served four years in the U.S. Navy (1949-1953), mostly in Norfolk, VA.
After entering the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 1954 and marrying Berna Dean (Bernie) Johnston at Valders Evangelical Lutheran Church on September 3, 1955, he became even more ambitious and had two children before graduating in 1958. Soon after that he began his 30 year career with the Federal Aviation Administration, residing in half a dozen places until 1973 when he dropped anchor in Arlington Heights, IL. He and his family spent the majority of those years in Spring Green, WI., Glendale, WI., and Arlington Heights, IL.
Jim enjoyed fishing with friends and family his whole life. He collected stamps for a time. He went deer hunting with his father-in-law Leonard. He took the family on camping trips, built puzzles and played board games with his sons, and coached little league baseball. He polka danced his way around many a Manitowoc County tavern. He relished playing Sheepshead with family when returning to Valders. He loved travelling rustic Wisconsin backroads. If a western movie, football game, or a PBS historical drama was scheduled to be on TV, he'd be watching.
With cookie in hand he enjoyed reading history books. On top of that he smoked a very aromatic pipe for many years! Jim and Bernie toured the U.S. extensively upon his retirement, from Nova Scotia to Arizona, Florida to Alaska, and nearly every state in between.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife Berna Dean, three sons: Michael and his first wife Shami (Moshi) of Schaumburg, IL, Dean of McHenry, IL, and J.J. (James Jeffrey) and Karen (Kucera) of Twin Lakes, WI. He leaves behind nine grandchildren: Johanna Berge (Miguel Lazo), Mariana Berge; Rachel Haws, J.D. Berge (Gretchen), Meghan Berge (A.J. Treu); Krista Epping (Jordan), Erik, Sean, and Lyndsey Berge. He is also survived by ten great-grandchildren: Layal, Jacoub, and Michael Lazo-Berge; T.J. and Emerson Haws; Oliver and Eliza Berge; Kiera and Aubree Borgert; and August Epping. He is also survived by two brothers: Thomas of Sykesville, Maryland and Allan of Brillion, WI., one sister Mary Bushart of West Bend, WI., and one sister-in-law LaVerne Berge of Manitowoc, WI. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; one brother Robert Berge; four sisters-in-law Harriet Berge, Dolores Berge, Ida Belle Steinhilb, and Shirley Bushman; brothers-in-law Earl Renskers, Edward Bushart, and Warren Johnston; and two daughters-in-law Maria Hernandez and Lori (Voth) Berge. He was also preceded in death by Arthur Steinhilb, Donna(Forest)Johnston, and Donald Bushman.
Jim was a devoted husband and father who will be greatly missed. God bless his gentle soul.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m.Saturday September 7, 2019 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church 1234 N. Arlington Heights Rd. Arlington Heights, IL. Lunch will be served afterwards at 12:30 p.m. at Gatsby's Pizza and Pub 427 E. Rand Rd. Arlington Heights, IL.
Burial will be in Valders, WI at a later date. Thanks to Northern Illinois Funeral Services Inc. of Volo, IL. Finally, in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 1, 2019