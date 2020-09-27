From the moment the Chicago cousins met Jan he had a place in our heart. That big Cheshire Cat smile and his quiet way of teasing our Dad about the Bears and his big heart is how we will remember him. I hope he gives my Dad a tease when he sees him. My Dad will laugh and give him a hug. Love to my cousin Linda and the kids. My heartfelt condolences. I hope their memories bring them comfort.

Pam McCarty

Family