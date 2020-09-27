Jan A. Youngchild
Manitowoc - Jan A. Youngchild, age 74, of Manitowoc passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Harbor View Assisted Living with his loving wife at his side.
Jan was born on February 4, 1946 in Manitowoc, son of the late Jack and Elaine (Olm) Youngchild. He was a 1964 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School and attended the Manitowoc County Teacher's College. On October 21, 1967 Jan married Linda L. Hansen at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Jan retired from Eck Industries on June 17, 2000. He was a member of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church. Jan enjoyed watching Green Bay Packer football games; however, his true enjoyment was following his grandchildren in all of their sporting events. Family was his number 1 priority.
Survivors include his wife: Linda Youngchild, Manitowoc; one daughter and son-in-law: Sherrie (Todd) Dirkman, Kronenwetter and their children: Jacob Dirkman and Katelyn Dirkman; one son and daughter-in-law: Jack (Deanna) Youngchild, Manitowoc and their children: Britney Youngchild, Zac Youngchild and Courtney Youngchild; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Noel (Jean) Hansen, Manitowoc; Raymond (Janice) Hansen, Two Rivers; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Jack and Elaine Youngchild; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Frederick and LaVerne Hansen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, 3209 Meadow Lane, Manitowoc. The Rev's Robert Kujawski and Stephen Melso will officiate with burial at the Knollwood Memorial Gardens. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Due to the COVID - 19 pandemic and in an effort to keep everyone safe, the family requests that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com