Jane A. Lorenz
Francis Creek - Jane A. Lorenz, age 89, of 8921 Parkway Road, Manitowoc (Francis Creek), died Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Jane was born on June 19, 1930 in the town of Denmark, daughter of the late William and Edna (Herold) Kvitek. She graduated with the class of 1948 from East De Pere School and Manitowoc County Teacher's College and taught in Taus, Wisconsin. Jane lived most of her life in Francis Creek. On January 2, 1951 Jane was married to the Kenneth Lorenz at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kellnersville. He preceded her in death on May 6, 2013 after celebrating 62 years of marriage. She farmed with her husband and later operated Lorenz's Gas Station and Diner in Francis Creek. Jane enjoyed playing cards, traveling, camping and reading. She was a member of the St. Anne Catholic Church and served with the Christian Mothers.
Survivors include two sons and daughter-in-law: Terry (Melissa) Lorenz, Sapulpa, OK, Thomas (Greg Kiefer) Lorenz, Lafayette, CO; two granddaughters: Stacy (Shawn) Berzinsky, De Pere, Shelly Wellner, Pulaski; one grandson: Bobby (Jenny) Cordova; five great-grandchildren: Chevalier Emery, Braxten and Aiden Berzinsky, Jordan and Tanner Marcks; one brother: Bob Kvitek, one sister and brother-in-law: Mary (Hal) Dietrich; three sisters-in-law: Judy Decker, Marion Lorenz, Nancy Lorenz, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Jane is preceded in death by her parents: William (Edna) Kvitek; one daughter: Cynthia Lorenz; one brother: Donald Kvitek; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Carol (Mike) Kupsh, Marjorie (Leo) Fogeltanz; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law include: Nancy Kvitek, Dorothy Mae (Fritz) Benzinger, Helen (Roland) Chaloupka, Ruth (Lester) Reinke, Bernice (Joe) Herrmann, Priscilla (Dan) Cerminara, Marjorie (George) Antholz, Edward Lorenz, Richard Lorenz, Raymond Lorenz, Wayne Lorenz, Elmer Lorenz.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 126 South Packer Drive, Francis Creek. Rev. Jeffrey J. Briones will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020