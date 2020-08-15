Jane E. Schaller, S.D.S.
Saint Nazianz - Jane E. (Pankratz) Schaller, S.D.S., age 75, a lifelong St. Nazianz resident, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 10, 1945 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Raymond F. "Dutch" and Elsie (Voigt) Pankratz. Jane attended St. Gregory's High School, St. Nazianz, graduating with the class of 1963. On April 24, 1965 she married Richard Schaller at St. Gregory Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on April 22, 1999. Jane owned and operated Jan El Ceramics with her mother Elsie for 25 years. She also served St. Gregory Catholic School as secretary as well as organist and choir director of St. Gregory Catholic Church for 45 years. Jane was also employed as a cook and housekeeper for the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, Manitowoc, until her retirement. She was a passionate and knowledgeable charter member of St. Nazianz Historical Society and served on the St. Nazianz Village Board. Jane was inducted as a lay Salvatorian in 2015. She was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Parish for 65 years and most recently was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community, Newton.
Survivors include her four children: Jeff (Patty) Schaller, Random Lake, Kim (Dale) Wagner, St. Nazianz, Heidi Schaller, De Pere, and Chris (June) Schaller, St. Nazianz; eight grandchildren: Heather Schaller (fiancé Matt Herbst), Ted (Stephanie) Wagner, Elizabeth (Jared) Kiesow, Max Wagner (Megan), Megan Schaller (Blade), Sydney Schaller (Jacob), Amanda Schaller (Randal), and Jacob Schaller; one great-grandson: Crew Kiesow; one brother: Pete Pankratz; one sister: Judy Otto; three sisters-in-law: Delores Pankratz, Mary Knapp, and Priscilla Adams; and her two dogs: Shadow and Saiya. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Richard Schaller; her parents: Dutch and Elsie Pankratz; two brothers: William Pankratz and Howard Pankratz; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Warren Otto, Lawrence (Jeanette) Schaller, Ervin Schaller, Rue Adams, Ray Knapp, Angie (Al) Frankovic, Karen Pankratz, and Shirley Pankratz; one grandson: baby John Schaller; one god-son: Dave Otto; and one niece: Sue Rupp.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community, 8100 Brunner Road, Newton. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. David Beaudry. Due to church requirements, please wear a mask if you plan to attend. Jane will be laid to rest at St. Gregory Catholic Cemetery, St. Nazianz, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, August, 22, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community, Newton.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Holy Family Cancer Care Center, Manitowoc, and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for the care and compassion they have shown to Jane and her family. Also, a special thanks to the many friends and neighbors, especially Leo and Faye Riesterer and Mary Olig who went out of their way to make this time easier on our family.