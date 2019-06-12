|
|
Jane J. Kraemer
Manitowoc - Jane J. Kraemer, age 86, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life following her courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her residence while surrounded by her family.
Jane was born on October 10, 1932 in Oshkosh. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Anna (Geimer) Schmitt. She attended school in Two Rivers. On August 8, 1950, Jane married John "Artie" Kraemer in Dubuque, IA. He preceded her in death on November 10, 2012. Jane had worked at Mirro Corporation and Kelvinator Company. She loved playing cards with her friends and gardening. Jane also enjoyed spending her time shopping, cooking for others, and being with her family and friends.
Survivors include Jane's son, Mark (Kathy) Kraemer, Manitowoc; daughter, Irene Braun and her significant other, Lonn Felber, Manitowoc; two grandchildren, Heather (Randy) Strand and Cayla (Kory) Richardson; four great grandchildren, Chassidy and Dakota Richardson, Kiana and Ryder Strand; also other relatives and friends. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Anna Schmitt; husband, Artie; and twin sister, Jean Stedman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The service will be led by her son, Mark Kraemer, with entombment to take place at Knollwood Mausoleum. Following the service, a luncheon for family and friends will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Jane's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for all of the care they provided, especially Christine, Jessica, Michelle and Rachel.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Jane's name.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from June 12 to June 13, 2019