|
|
Jane M. Webb
Manitowoc - Jane M. Webb, age 97, of Manitowoc, was called to rest by her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Felician Village at St. Mary's Home, Manitowoc.
Jane was born on March 29, 1922 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Henry and Mabel (Freis) Herzog. She was a 1940 graduate of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. On February 7, 1942, Jane married Vernon C. Webb at First German Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2002. During her almost 98 years, she first and foremost was a stay-at-home mom. Jane, then washed countless windshields, checked oil and pumped gas at their Webb's Texaco Service Station on 12th and Washington streets in Manitowoc from 1951-1979. Her only "paid position" was a job she loved at Shulander's Flowers helping many brides with their wedding flowers. Jane volunteered at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church & School and after at Repeat Performance. She enjoyed being a member of the Nature's Own Gardeners for many years.
If you were blessed to know our mom, then you know she was a very special lady. She was always on the go - but never too busy to help wherever she could. Her strong faith in God was the center of her life and she thought her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her beautiful reward, but little did she realize, we were the ones so blessed to have her in our lives.
Jane is survived by her children: Thomas (Barb) Webb, Estero, FL, Connie (Brad) Bastian, Manitowoc, Jim (Debbie) Webb, Manitowoc; seven grandchildren: Kelley McAndrews, Kristin (Matt) Johnson, Wendy (George) Schafer, Becky (Adam) Funk, Rachel (Keith) Muench, Scott Bastian and fiancée Brook Burich, Michael (Tara) Bastian, ten great-grandchildren: Timothy Johnson, Riley, Brady & Finnegan McAndrews, Jordan Craft, Sophia, Masen & Gaven Bastian, Halyee & Cooper Delsart, two sisters-in-law: Faye Herzog, Dawn Herzog, many beloved nieces & nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Jane was preceded in death by her parents: Henry & Mabel Herzog; her husband: Vernon Webb; her daughter and son-in-law: Karen (Stan) Preston; one grandson-in-law: Brian McAndrews; three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Ralph (Rosemary) Herzog, Clyde Herzog, Rudy (Faye) Herzog; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Arline Olson, Marilyn (Fred) Heckel.
Private family services were held with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
If you wish - memorial donations can be made to Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church or School at 3209 Meadow Lane, Manitowoc, WI 54220 - or to the .
We are so grateful to the staff at St. Mary's Nursing Home - they became more like family with each passing day. They are truly a blessing to all the residents and their families. A very special thank you to Pastors Kujawski, Melso and Goldbeck for all their unending visits to share God's Word with Mom.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020