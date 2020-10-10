Jane Margaret Rathsack
Columbia, SC - Jane Margaret Rathsack, age 83, a resident of Columbia, SC, entered her saviors kingdom on October 8, 2020, at home while she was sleeping. Her final wish was granted.
Jane was born on September 25, 1937, in Manitowoc to the late Joseph Boucher and Gladys Meyer. She was married to Louis R. Rathsack, also of Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2018.
Survivors include Jane's three sons Richard, Theodore and Thomas, one daughter Louise; thirteen grandchildren Adam, Jerrod, Jenni, Jake, Brooke, Donny, Jamie, Brent, Lynn, Kathi, Tessa, Kerri and Ali; three daughter-in-laws Debbie, Susan and Holly; and four great-grandchildren Zoey Jean, Sadie Taylor, Mackenzie, and Emmaline; seven sister-in-laws, Pat, Karen, Mary, Clarice, Katie, Sheryl and Barb: three brother-in-laws John, Gerald and Wynn: also, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Jane was preceded in death by her only sibling Nola Arle.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church on 100 Polo Road, Columbia, SC 29923. Please visit Dunbar Funeral Home Website at "dignitymemorial.com
" to leave memories, condolences and instructions on how to send flowers. In lieu of flowers a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Jane's favorite charity can be made.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of our family and friends for all of their continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Your support means so much to us. A special thank you to Kenny Mobley at Dunbar Funeral Home for their care.