Jane O. Wigand
Manitowoc - Jane O. Wigand, age 88, a past Manitowoc resident, passed away on Sunday morning, February 16, 2020 at St. Mary Nursing Care Center of Manitowoc.
Jane was born on November 4, 1931 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Frank and Martha (Kohlmann) Fictum. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1949. On November 24, 1962 she married Victor Wigand at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Jane worked for many years at Mirro, Stocks Dinner Club and American Greeting until her retirement. Jane enjoyed listening to the Brewer games on the radio, traveling with her husband and was known as a great cook and baker. Above all else she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband: Victor Wigand; her three children: Bruce (Deb) Wigand, Randy (Darlynn) Wigand, Bonnie (Jim) Tackes; six grandchildren: Alyssa (Brad) Moberg and Connor Wigand, Tanner and Spencer Wigand, Sydney and Grady Tackes; her siblings: Don Fictum, Bob Fictum, Carol (Bill) Holsen, Shirley (Al) Jurkevich; and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Janice (Jerry) Borgwardt, Eunice Waack, Marilyn (Gordon) Woolard, and Sue (Jim) Hawk. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Carl and Florence Wigand; one brother-in-law: Merlin Waack; and one sister-in-law: Imogene Fictum.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Thomas Pankow.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020