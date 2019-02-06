|
Jane P. Kracht
Two Rivers - Jane P. Kracht, age 83, of Two Rivers passed away Thursday evening, January 31, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.
Jane was born June 3, 1935 in Two Rivers, daughter of the Late William and Violet (Popelka) Ouradnik. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1953. Jane was employed at Mirro, Paragon, Metalware and Hamilton until her retirement. She was a member of the Two Rivers Senior Center. Jane enjoyed her time at Village Green West, where she had many friends. Jane was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church for over 55 years. She went to church faithfully taking her friend June Keller along until she couldn't drive anymore. Jane missed this terribly.
Jane is survived by three children: Audrey Nelson, Two Rivers, Gerald (Sue) Kracht, Two Rivers, Steve Kracht, Two Rivers; three grandchildren: Kristy (Jeremy) Mittag, Kelli Kracht (special friend Patrick Finn), Kassy (Scott) Coen; four great grandchildren: Brenna, Jaycie, Eli, and Sawyer; four step-grandchildren: Britt Nelson, Candace Klein, Evelyn (Eric) Glaeser, Gail (Jim) Brander and their families; brothers and sisters: Mary Ann Landt, Manitowoc, twin sister Joan (Harlas) Luckow, Manitowoc, Melvin (Shirley) Ouradnik, Manitowoc, Shirley (Allan) Barner, Two Rivers. Nieces, nephews other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by one son-in-law Carl Nelson; brothers and sisters: Norma Brouchoud (Archie), Lorraine Reno (Leonard), William Ouradnik (Alvina), Helen Peters (Eugene), Evelyn Hammerberg (Harold), Tom Ouradnik (Gerti), Jackie Ouradnik (Maryellen), Hazel Arneman, and Gary Ouradnik (Sandy).
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. noon, on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Officiating at the services will be the Rev. Keith Tullberg with entombment at Knollwood Mausoleum in the town of Kossuth, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Our Savior Lutheran Church, Two Rivers.
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special Thank You to Hamilton Care Center & Rehab, Aurora Medical Center and Aurora at Home Hospice for the compassionate care given to Jane.
