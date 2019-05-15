|
|
Jane Y. Kalies
Whitelaw - Jane Y. Kalies, age 82, of Whitelaw, passed away Monday morning, May 13, 2019 at her residence.
Jane was born on September 30, 1936 in Grimms, daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret (O'Hearn) Hennessey. She attended local area schools and graduated with the class of 1954 from Reedsville High School. Jane also attended UW Oshkosh and graduated from Manitowoc County Teacher's College in 1956. She taught school for many years and attended Silver Lake College and graduated in 1973 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. On June 26, 1957, Jane married Donald J. Kalies at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Maple Grove. He preceded her in death on October 11, 1980. She was a Principal for St. Mary's and St. Patrick's until her retirement in 1993. The joy of Jane's life was her grandchildren, and most recently the new role as great-grandmother. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Director of Religion Education, Eucharistic Minister and former member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Jane was also a member of American Legion Unit# 199, Charter lifetime member of the Rough Riders and Friends of St. Patrick.
Survivors include her five children: Donna (Steve) Parkansky, Sturgeon Bay; Debbie (Rob) Hohmann, Geneva, IL; Daniel (Kristie) Kalies, Whitelaw; Doriann Kalies, Whitelaw; Nagulinie (Ravi) Shukla, Syracuse, NY; eleven grandchildren: Donald (Maureen) Haese; Meghan (Rob) Withrow; Kaitlyn (Mike) Krepline; Erin Haese; Patrick Haese; Sarah (Chad) Markuson; Emily (Ryan) Andrekus; Krystal (Ryan) Sheehy; Melisa Kalies; Dannie Kalies; Sachin Shukla; five great-grandchildren: Carson, Owen and Ethan Callum; Bryar and Baby Sheehy; one brother: Norbert Hennessey, Whitelaw; one sister: Marge Bodwin, Reedsville; one sister-in-law: Shirley Kalies, Francis Creek, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Patrick and Margaret Hennessey; her husband: Donald J. Kalies; three brothers: Kenneth Hennessey; Roman Hennessey; William Hennessey; one sister: Mary Vogel; six sisters-in-law: Lorraine Hennessey; Florence Hennessey; LaVerne Hennessey; Helen Hennessey; Donna Hennessey; Gloria Kalies; four brothers-in-law: Ed Vogel; Don Bodwin; Gerry Kalies; Alan Kalies.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kellnersville. The Rev. Dennis Ryan will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with burial to follow at St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery, Whitelaw. Relatives and friends may call at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Maple Grove on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a parish prayer service at 7:00 p.m. led by Rev. Dennis Ryan. Visitation will continue on Monday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Jane's name. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville is assisting the Kalies family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the Kellnersville First Responders and the Valders Ambulance for their excellent service they provide.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 15 to May 16, 2019