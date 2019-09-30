|
|
Janelle E. Mueller
Sheboygan - Janelle E. Mueller (nee Luebke), age 70, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Froedtert Hospital after a courageous battle of cancer, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on March 26, 1949, in Manitowoc to the late Edmund and Edna (Lutze) Luebke. She attended local schools and graduated from North High School, class of 1967. Janelle furthered her education at Sheboygan County Teachers College, Silver Lake College, and Lakeshore Technical Institute, receiving an associate degree in Accounting with Honors. On July 15, 1972, Janelle was united in marriage to Ronald Mueller at Ebeneezer U.C.C. in Sheboygan. Her last place of employment before her retirement in 2011 was at Sheet Metal Workers Local 18 Pension & Retirement Fund.
Janelle was a past president of The Sheboygan Jaycettes. She enjoyed volunteering within her community at many local organizations including Scouting, Thrivent Financial Fraternal Benefit Society, Sheboygan Community Concert Association. She was also a faithful member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheboygan where she served on the Social Care Committee and Finance Committees. Janelle and Ron are active members of The Kettle Squares Square Dance Club as well as the Wisconsin State Square & Round Dance Convention.Janelle was an avid knitter and seamstress working on many projects with the Knitting and Sewing Group at the Sheboygan Senior Activity Center.
She also enjoyed cooking and baking. Above all, Janelle absolutely loved being a wife and mother, traveling to many places with her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Along with her husband, Ronald, Janelle is survived by her children, Cynthia (Steve) Johnson in Milwaukee and Richard Mueller of Pittsburgh, PA; sisters, Eileen (Donald) Jentsch and LuAnn (John) Foerster; mother-in-law Eleanor Mueller; sisters-in-law, Sharon (Doug Tuil) Larson and Deborah Fillion; nieces, nephews, other family and friends further survive.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law Junedell (Awe) Thorson; father-in-law Frederick Mueller and a brother-in-law Lloyd Larson.
A Funeral Service for Janelle will be held at NOON on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 Wisconsin Ave., Sheboygan, with Pastor Timothy Mech officiating. Family will greet visitors on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at church, from 4 PM until 7 PM and again on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 10 AM until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Janelle's name are suggested to Sheboygan Concert Association or Trinity Lutheran Church.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. P. Perry Phillips and the staff at both Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and Froedtert Hospital for all the care and concern shown to both Janelle and her family.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www. ballhornchapels.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 30, 2019