Janet Antonie
Two Rivers - Janet Lydia Marie Antonie, age 83, of Two Rivers, passed into eternal life on Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020 at Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Green Bay.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with burial to take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers following the service.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com