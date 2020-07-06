1/
Janet Antonie
Janet Antonie

Two Rivers - Janet Lydia Marie Antonie, age 83, of Two Rivers, passed into eternal life on Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020 at Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Green Bay.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with burial to take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers following the service.

The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
JUL
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Klein & Stangel Funeral Home
1420 22nd Street
Two Rivers, WI 54241
920-793-1396
