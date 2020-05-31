Janet Deakin
Manitowoc - Janet Deakin, age 73, a former Manitowoc resident, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Ascension Hospital in Franklin, WI.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 31, 2020.