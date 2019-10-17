|
Janet E. Gruenwald
Manitowoc - Janet E. Gruenwald, age 89, of Manitowoc, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Harbor View Assisted Living.
Janet was born on June 26, 1930 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Arvin and Milda (Eichmann) Waack. On October 16, 1948 she married Hubert F. Gruenwald at First German Ev. Lutheran Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on August 1, 1987. Janet was employed at A. H. Stock Manufacturing for 30 years, retiring in 1995. She then worked at Fazolis for the next four years. Janet was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church. She was a past member of the Retired Senior Volunteer People and a volunteer at the Capitol Civic Centre. Janet enjoyed playing games with her grandchildren and going on bus tours.
Janet is survived by her four daughters and three sons-in-law: Beverly Gruenwald, Manitowoc, Sharon (Louis) Rusch, Fond du Lac, Nancy (Alan) Sieracki, Newton, Donna (Mark) Cretton, Two Rivers; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild due in March; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Robert Waack, Manitowoc, Paul (Dorris) Waack, Manitowoc; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Marion Thiel, Manitowoc, Doris (Joe) Zabler, Manitowoc; two sisters-in-law: Delores Waack, Manitowoc, Leona Heiling, Howards Grove; special friend: Elton Raether, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Arvin (Milda) Waack; her husband: Hubert Gruenwald; infant grandson; one brother: Donald Waack; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Donald Thiel, Elaine Waack.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 1122 South 8th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Daniel R. Sims will officiate. Burial will take place at Knollwood Memorial Gardens. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Aurora at Home and Harbor View Assisted Living for all the compassionate loving care given to Mom.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019