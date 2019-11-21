|
Janet I. Matthias
Manitowoc - Janet I. Matthias, age 90, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc.
Janet was born on December 26, 1928 in the town of Cato, Manitowoc County. She was the daughter of the late Oscar and Helen Scott Glaeser. Janet was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1947. She then continued her education at Lakeshore Technical College studying to become a nursing assistant. On September 4, 1948 she married Edward W. Matthias at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in the town of Liberty. He preceded her in death on February 6, 2012. Janet farmed with her husband and was employed at Valders High School. She then became employed at Memorial Hospital in Manitowoc for 17 years. Janet was a member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church and the Ladies Alter Guild of the church, Manitowoc Senior Citizens and volunteered at the Anchor Pregnancy Counseling Center through the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod here in Manitowoc. Janet will be remembered by her family as being an excellent cook.
She is survived by five sons and four daughters-in-law: Bruce and Lorna Matthias, town of Liberty; Anthony Matthias, rural Kiel; David and Roxanne Matthias, Stevens Point; Mark and Mary Matthias, Manitowoc; Lee and Jeanne Matthias, Manitowoc Rapids; one daughter: Ellen Richardson, Manitowoc;
eleven grandchildren: Stuart (Jane) Matthias, Aaron (Amy) Matthias, Eric (Sarah) Matthias, Joanna (Benjamin) Huegel, Laura (Kirk) Kollath, Kali Jo (Eric) Southworth, Kaleb Matthias, Ryan (Angie) Matthias, Luke (Kristin) Matthias, Sarah (Brian) Matthies, and Megan (Ryan) Schmidt; 18 great grandchildren, two brothers and one sister-in-law: Rodney and Barbara Glaeser, Fond du Lac, and John Glaeser, Manitowoc; many nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Oscar and Helen Glaeser; husband: Edward; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Harriet and Lloyd Hynek and Joanne and Fred Trippler; son-in-law: Robert Richardson Jr.; four sisters-in-law and four brothers-in-law.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 11303 Wehausen Road, town of Liberty, with Rev. Gregory Pope officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church Cemetery following the church service. Relatives and friends may call at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials in Janet's name would be appreciated to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church or Manitowoc Lutheran High School Capital Campaign Fund. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019