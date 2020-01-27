|
Janet Joan Bergel
Whitelaw - Janet Joan Bergel, 82, long-time resident of Whitelaw, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020 after a short period of hospice care.
Janet was born March 19, 1937 in Maribel, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Emil and Anna (Basel) Yindra. She was raised on a small family farm in Maribel with her four siblings. Janet graduated from Denmark High School in 1954. She married Melvin Edward Bergel on November 27, 1954 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kellnersville. Melvin preceded her death on March 16, 1995. Melvin and Janet raised Debbi, Patti, and Brian at their home they built in Whitelaw, where Janet resided for over 60 years. She was a long-time member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Whitelaw.
Janet started working at Mirro in 1964 to earn enough money to buy a new refrigerator that Melvin declined to purchase for her, and continued to work there for 33 years before retiring. She always said she "screwed every day at work…putting the handles on the frying pans". After Janet's retirement, she started working at Reinbold & Pfeffer Funeral Home, where she assisted personnel in service preparation.
Janet had a busy social calendar. She spent a lot of time socializing with her numerous lady groups including: retired Mirro ladies, Whitelaw widows, and her bowling group. She enjoyed bowling on leagues and competing in tournaments. She even won a PBA bowling championship. Janet loved traveling while raising her family and later in life with her lady friends. She enjoyed numerous bus trips with her close friend Donna.
Janet spent many of her younger years snowmobiling up north and drinking her homemade dandelion and rhubarb wine. She took pride in her beautiful flowers and garden. Janet loved her family, hosted an annual Trick or Treat chili dinner, and made many family favorites: Thanksgiving stuffing, several rhubarb desserts, cucumber salad, and shrimp pasta salad. She attended many Green Bay Packers games as a season ticket holder. Janet had a great sense of humor, loved Elvis Presley, shopping, rummage/estate sales, and Buicks. She always loved animals and became especially fond of her two feline friends, Goldie and Itsy.
Survivors include two children: Patricia Bergel and special friend, Timothy Kostechka, Reedsville; Brian Bergel, Whitelaw; one son-in-law: Kevin Hanson, Whitelaw; one brother: Emil (Debra) Yindra, Manitowoc; six grandchildren: Amanda Bergel, Green Bay; Teresa Hanson, Whitelaw; Kari (Andrew) Resch, Branch; Holly Kostechka and special friend, Matthew Schenian, Taus; Joshua (Brittney) Kostechka, Kaukauna; Nathaniel Hanson, Whitelaw; four great-grandchildren: Joy Hanson, Jacob Gerrits, Caleb and Clayton Resch. She is further survived by other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her dear husband: Melvin Bergel; daughter and shopping partner, whom she dearly missed: Debora Hanson; brothers and sisters-in-law: Robert (Laverne) Yindra, Leroy (Lucille) Yindra; and sister and brother-in-law: Willett (Roger) Armstrong; nephew: Randall Yindra, and many close friends.
A Funeral Service be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 110 West Menasha Avenue, Whitelaw. Rev. Richard Klingeisen will officiate. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary gifts be made out to the Lakeshore Humane Society in Memory of Janet Bergel. A private entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery & Chapel Mausoleum at a later date. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank Aurora Two Rivers Hospital, Aurora BayCare Hospital, Aurora Hospice, Aurora Home Care, Valders EMS, River Woods Place, Billy Birkholz, neighbor Sheri Hansen, and many others who loved Janet, for their compassionate care.
"One day we will fall into the arms of Jesus and be home forever."
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020