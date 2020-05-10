|
|
Janet Lydia Antonie
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Janet Lydia Antonie, age 83, of Two Rivers, passed into eternal life on Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020 at Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Green Bay.
Janet was born April 2, 1937 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Erich Jansen and Olga Lohrbach Jansen Koch. She was a graduate of Washington High School, Two Rivers, the Class of 1955. She was united in marriage to John Antonie at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Two Rivers, on October 4, 1958.
Janet worked for a short time at Mirro in Two Rivers and also created Jan's Candy House. She enjoyed making crafts, knitting and crocheting. Her real occupation was being the mother of five sons. She was a former member of the Elks Lodge, Lioness Club and the Jaycettes in Two Rivers. Janet also enjoyed traveling and spending time at their timeshares in Orlando, FL, and Branson, MO. She especially cherished raising her sons and time spent with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband: John Antonie, Two Rivers; five sons: Dr. David (Jean) Antonie, Meridian, ID; Jeffrey Antonie, Visalia, CA; Dr. Joseph (Laura) Antonie, Holmen, WI; Thomas (Debbie) Antonie, Sheboygan, WI; Robert (Sara) Antonie, Nesbit, MS; six grandchildren: Alexander, Allison, Jack, Isabel, Kayla and Amanda; as well as her in-laws: Paul (Linda) Antonie, Ocala, FL; Jolene Antonie, Green Bay, WI. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Bernice Rabenhorst, two brothers Harold & Earl Jansen and two brothers-in-law George & Phillip Antonie.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will take place at Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. A memorial service will be held at a later date, along with a burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 10, 2020