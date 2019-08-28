|
Janet M. Grosstueck
Manitowoc - Janet M. Grosstueck, age 81, of Manitowoc, died peacefully at her residence, with her family at her side early Sunday morning, August 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Janet was born in Manitowoc on June 21, 1938, to the late Rudolph and Mary Thor Keller. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School and was united in marriage to Paul M. Grosstueck, Sr. on September 29, 1956 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Paul preceded her in death on June 7, 2008. Janet worked at Park Lawn Nursing Home as a CNA for many years; she also did private homecare, and worked as a school crossing guard for the City of Manitowoc until retiring at the age of 62.
Janet was known for being kind, compassionate and for her strong faith. She would often say how proud she was of her family and cherished the time that she was able to spend with them. She loved caring for her flowers and feeding the birds but one of her greatest joys was her ministry. Janet truly enjoyed teaching others about the Bible, as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Survivors include her four children, Chris (Marty) Reindl and Paul (Kathy) Grosstueck, all of Two Rivers, Kathy Fehrman of Homosassa, FL, and Walter (Dawn) Grosstueck of Sheboygan; nine grandchildren: Jessica (Dan) Blaha, Nathan Reindl, Eric (Jessie) Reindl, Tammy (Joel) Bournival; Rachel, Brandon, and Jeremiah (Emmi) Grosstueck; Michael and Tanya Radandt; ten great-grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; and "Gunther". She is further survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Kathryn (James) O'Neal, Houston, TX, Margaret Daly of Larrabee; along with several special nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members. She will be especially missed by her close friends Theresa, Donna, Nancy and many other wonderful friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Dominic Reindl; a son-in-law, Brian Fehrman; and a brother-in-law, Bill Daly.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4915 Hecker Rd. Manitowoc. A memorial talk will follow at 2:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Janet's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the caregivers of Aurora at Home Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion extended to their dear mother.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019