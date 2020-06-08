Janet M. Siebold
Two Rivers - Janet M. Siebold, age 73, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020 at her residence, with her family at her side.
Janet was born in Two Rivers on January 27, 1947 to Vernon and Alice (Schepper) Sporer. She graduated from Washington High School, Two Rivers, in 1965. On May 20, 1967, she married Kenneth Siebold at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Two Rivers, ending in 53 years of marriage. Janet retired from Mirro and worked at JC Penneys for some time after retirement. She enjoyed watching her Packers, Brewers, and Badgers; and spent a lot of her weekends going to polka dances with her husband. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth; three children: Todd (Tina) Siebold, Dawn (Tyler) Funk, and Shawn Siebold; three grandchildren: Harper Siebold, Brennan Dufek (fiance, Samantha), and Camden Dufek; three sisters: Bettie Jacobson, Cathy Zigmunt (Steve Knier), and Terrie (Keith) Taylor; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Alice Sporer; and by her father-in-law & mother-in-law, Frank and Lillian Siebold.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State Street, Mishicot Saturday morning, June 13, 2020, from 8:00 until 10:30 a.m.
A private mass will follow for the immediate family at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Mishicot. The funeral service will be live streamed via Facebook Live using St. Anne and Holy Cross Catholic Parishes Facebook page. It will also be available on the parishes YouTube channel, Saturday after 5:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Siebold family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful caregivers of Heartland Hospice for the excellent care she received.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.