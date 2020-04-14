|
Janet (Jannie) Maigatter
Kewaunee - Janet "Jannie" F. Maigatter, 87, passed away at home Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born April 11, 1933 in Kewaunee to the late Harry and Laura (Lutien) Geier. Jannie was a graduate of Kewaunee High School class of 1951.
She worked as a bookkeeper for their family dairy business. Probably her most favorite job was at the local Pastry Shoppe where she encountered her love for baking.
Jannie married David Maigatter at Holy Rosary Parish on May 1, 1954. He preceded her in death on May 23, 2008.
Jannie cherished time with her family especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also very fortunate to have many friends that often stopped by to visit her.
Survivors include two sons and daughter-in-laws, Gary & Berdie Maigatter, Rick & Peggy Maigatter all from Two Creeks, three daughters and two son-in-laws, Cindy & Randy Vanness, Debi McCarthy and Nancy & Steve Jerabek all of Kewaunee. Eight grandchildren, Ryan (Renee) Maigatter, Craig (Jennifer) Maigatter, Nicole (Aaron) Breitlow, Angie (Chad) Denis, Alison (Brian) Hendrickson, Jamie (Jeremy) Jackson, Jeremy (Amy) Jerabek, Dustin (Lacey) Jerabek and one granddaughter-in-law Amy Vanness and special friend Ben. Twelve great-grandchildren, Hunter Breitlow, Tinley Maigatter, Kane Maigatter, Clayton & Conner Denis, Grace Hendrickson, Brady & Haley Jackson, Maverick & Aurora Jerabek, Hadley & Sophie Jerabek and her three beloved grand dogs. One sister and brother-in-law, Sharon & Ed Prucha and one sister-in-law June Geier and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David, grandson Brad Vanness, sisters and brothers-in-law: Mildred (Harold) Pavlat, Lorraine (George) Shillin; brothers and sisters-in-law: Burton Geier, Lavern Geier, Autty (Googie) Geier,.
Due to current Corona virus pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held and live streamed at 1:00 p.m. Friday, Apr. 17. Go to Holyrosarykewaunee.com; click on "Parish"; then select "click to watch this weeks Mass". Burial in the Holy Rosary Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank her care giver Susan Simon and Aurora at Home.
Thinking of you Mom.. We can bet it will be a glorious reunion with Dad & Brad and all your loved ones that have gone before you.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020