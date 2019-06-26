|
|
Janice Drumm Bruechert Frische
Manitowoc - Janice Drumm Bruechert Frische, age 86 entered eternal rest on Friday, October 19, 2018, at the Round Rock Hearthstone Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Janice was born April 30, 1932 in Manitowoc, WI. She was the youngest of 2 children of the late Elmer E. Drumm & Ruth Linder Drumm. Elmer ran the Metal Ware Corporation in Two Rivers until his passing in 1960.
She graduated from Lincoln High School 1950, and attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL. She worked as a social worker at the Department of Social Services in Manitowoc and later in Santa Clara County, California. She was always passionate about food and was the leader of the Weight Watchers in Manitowoc. She was also passionate about her rescue cats. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star and Presbyterian Church. She was dedicated to family and pets. She especially liked traveling.
Janice married her first husband, Robert W. J. Bruechert in Manitowoc in 1954. She later married Robert H. Frische and resided in Sun City West, AZ from 1994 to 2017.
She is survived her three children: Robert Bruechert of Bryn Mawr, PA, Barbara Bruechert of Palo Alto, CA and Kevin Bruechert of Austin, TX; seven grandchildren: Will Bruechert, John Bruechert, Cameron Colley, Angie Zdanowski, Brian Conjerski, Jeffrey Conjerski, Jacquelyn Bruechert; and eight grandchildren: Kalysta Zdanowski, Brayden Zdanowski, Landon Conjurski, Easton Conjurski, Makenna Conjerski, Esme Conjerski, Mia Conjurski and Alaric Bruechert. She is also survived by her one brother Wesly Drumm of Manitowoc; Two daughters in law: Nancy and Amanda and two future sons-in-law: Paul and Shaun. Nieces and nephews; special cousins; many cherished/wonderful friends, and her cat, Inky. She was preceded in death by parents: Elmer & Ruth Drumm; and her son Steven and daughter Pamela.
Janice is most remembered by her outgoing personality and big smile. She was never shy about making new friends while traveling or at the local restaurant.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church, 502 North 8th Street, Manitowoc. The Rev. Dr. Matthew L. Sauer will be officiating with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 26, 2019