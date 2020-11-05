Janice I. Burkart
Kiel - Janice I. (Ruh) Burkart, age 83, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer surrounded by family on November 3, 2020 at her home in Grand Chute, WI.
Janice was born on August 6, 1937 to Jacob and Lorena (Brocker) Ruh in Kiel. She was confirmed in 1952 at Gjerpen Lutheran Church, Valders and was a graduate from Lincoln High School, Manitowoc in 1955. Janice worked in the office of Lapcor Plastics in Manitowoc for eight years. She married Paul Burkart at Gjerpen Lutheran Church on September 21, 1963. In 1963, the couple moved to Milwaukee where Janice joined the Branch Office of IBM Corporation in administrative positions. In 1967, they moved to Rochester, MN and she transferred to the IBM Plant in Administrative Services. Janice retired as an Administration Manager in 1991. After 50 years of living in Rochester, MN, they moved to Grand Chute (Appleton), WI, in 2019 to be nearer to family. After retirement, she worked as a Marketing and Decorating Consultant for Hirshfields in Rochester. She also volunteered for many organizations in her lifetime, the most recent for the gift shop as a Buyer for Saint Mary's Hospital in Rochester. She was an advocate for the disabled and represented Courage Center in the Rochester area. She sang in church choirs all of her life, most recently as a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Kasson, MN. Janice especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and also had many interests; music, dancing, decorating her home, and shopping to name a few.
Survivors include her husband, Paul; son: Scott Alan, Neenah; daughter: Stacy Leigh (Tim) Hawley, Neenah; two sisters: Mardell Huske, Manitowoc and Joleen Ruh, Appleton; four brothers and sisters-in-law: Dennis Ruh (special friend Janice Hovey), Green Bay, Daniel (Carol) Ruh, Manitowoc, Darrell (Mari) Ruh, Green Bay, Terry (Debbie) Ruh, Las Vegas; two sisters-in-law: Carol Wagner, Knoxville, TN and Marge (Fred) Burkart, Manitowoc. Jan is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, infant siblings, Donald and Janet; one nephew, Joshua Thibodeau; brothers-in-law: William Huske, Ted Burkart, Fred Burkart and John Burkart; sisters-in-law: Helen Burkart, Elenore Burkart and a niece, Sherry DeRoche.
Per Janice's wishes cremation has occurred. A Memorial Service for Janice will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00am at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th Street, Kiel), officiating at the service will be Pastor Jon Strasman of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Neenah. Following the service burial will take place at Eaton Cemetery, Kiel.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 9:00am until the time of service at 11:00am.
Memorials may be given to the St. Elizabeth Hospital Foundation - Hospice; St. John's Lutheran Church Senior Choir, Kasson, MN; the family or charity of choice
.
The family would like to thank Ascension at Home Hospice Services, for the care and support shown to them, particularly Kim and Molly, who became like family to us during this difficult time.
Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.meiselwitzfh.com