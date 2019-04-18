|
Janice Louise Parworth
Manitowoc - Janice Louise Parworth of Manitowoc, passed away with her family by her side at Shady Lane Care Center and went home to be with Jesus on Saturday April 13th, 2019. A native of Two Rivers, she was the loving wife of Eugene Parworth Jr. for 59 years.
Janice graduated from Two Rivers Washington High School in 1959 and then began working at Mirro Aluminum Co. where she met Eugene; they fell in love instantly and were married in 1960. Larry, Gene and Kari where born, and their family enjoyed wonderful times together with Joe, Marion, Darrell and Jody at their up North property nearly every weekend during the summer and fall. Janice loved the outdoors tending to her berry patch and flower gardens, picking berries and waiting for snowstorms with excitement. She was a loving Mother and wife, who always put the needs and desires of her family before her self. Janice was a very strong woman and young at heart, who although was very ill during her last 6 months, never complained and wanted to be by her husband Eugene's side every minute possible. She will be dearly missed.
Janice is survived by her husband Eugene Parworth of Manitowoc; son Dr. Larry (Kapi) Parworth, Asheville NC, grandchildren: Georgia (Daniel) Strauss, Melbourne Australia; Caroline Parworth, Belmont CA; Emily Parworth, Canton NC; Sacha (James) Stininger, Titusville FL; great-grandchildren: Ariel Strauss, Melbourne Australia: Kepler Stininger, Titusville FL, brothers-in-law: Joseph Parworth, Manitowoc; Christopher Parworth, Manitowoc; Timothy (Judy) Parworth, Milwaukee: sister-in-law Sally (Edward) McGlin, Two Rivers: nephew Darrell Parworth, St. Nazianz; niece Jody Parworth Taylor, Green Bay, and several other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Irene Langley, her son Eugene Parworth III, her daughter Kari Schmidt and her sister Marion Parworth.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 18, 2019