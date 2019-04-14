|
|
Janice M. Fosmo
Manitowoc - Janice M. Fosmo, age 72, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Aurora Bay Care Medical Center in Green Bay.
Janice was born on July 24, 1946 in Hayward. She was the daughter of the late David and Marjorie Bowman Crowe. Janice was a graduate of Lincoln High School. She had been employed with Aluminum Specialty Company and Mirro Aluminum. On December 13, 1975 she married Karl R. Fosmo in Manitowoc. Janice enjoyed fishing, doing Native American bead work, following the Green Bay Packers, and gaming at casions.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years: Karl; four children: Ralph Karl (Mandy) Fosmo, Karl David (Jenny) Fosmo, Delia Fosmo, and Femina Fosmo, all of Manitowoc; one granddaughter: Alice Fosmo; two sisters: Ruth Ann Dombrowski, Manitowoc; Eloise Ray, Green Bay; one brother: Raymond Crowe, Green Bay; special friend: Andrea-John Franco, Oneida; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: David and Marjorie Crowe; two sisters: Rita Fittsur and Margaret Crowe; and one brother: Reynold Crowe.
Memorial services will be held 12 p.m. noon on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Dave Pleier. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 12 p.m. Following the funeral service a luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019