Manitowoc - Janice M. Grall, age 84, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the family residence.
Janice was born on January 3, 1936 in Kellnersville. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Anna Reindl Fogeltanz. Janice attended school at St. Joseph Catholic Grade School in Kellnersville and Mishicot High School from where she graduated with the class of 1954. On June 11, 1960 she married Roger L. Grall. Janice was employed at Mirro Aluminum until the birth of her first child. She then babysat throughout the years, when her children became older she became employed at the bakery at Copps Food Store until she retired. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Janice had the "gift of gab". She loved talking on the phone. Janice enjoyed bowling, playing cribbage, and watching the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Roger, four daughters, Gerri (Larry) Aumann, Manitowoc, Kelly Grall, Pewaukee, Marla (Steve) Johnson, Appleton, and Alison (Joe) Ban, Madison; three granddaughters, Sydney, Sheridan, and Shea Johnson, Appleton; one grandson, Jackson Ban, Madison; one sister-in-law, Sharon Tollefson, Manitowoc; two brothers-in-law: Wayne Grall, Cedarburg and Dick Grall, Appleton; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Anna Fogeltanz, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Hildegard Grall; one brother and sister-in-law, Leo and Marge Fogeltanz; one brother-in-law, Gene Tollefson; one sister-in-law, Barb Grall; and one niece, Shelby Tollefson.
Private memorial services for the family will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Jason Blahnik with entombment to follow at Calvary Mausoleum in Manitowoc. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
The family would like to thank Dr. Veronica McFarlane, Holy Family Memorial Hospice team, Barb and Nancy from Barbs Caring Hearts, and Tim and Vicki Weinberger for your care and compassion of our parents. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
