Janice M. Riesterer
Sheboygan - Janice M. Riesterer, age 68, formerly of St. Nazianz, currently a resident of Sheboygan, passed away Friday morning May 17, 2019 at her residence.
Janice was born on May 19, 1950 in Manitowoc, daughter of Byrnece (Eisner) Riesterer and the late Lester Riesterer. She graduated from St. Gregory High School, St. Nazianz with the class of 1968. Janice then fulfilled a dream of hers by continuing her education and graduating from nursing school.
She was a caring, compassionate person with a desire to help people and she was proud of her nursing career. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Janice also liked to take bus trips and do other activities with her friends.
Survivors include her mother: Byrnece; three brothers and one sister-in-law: James and Fay Riesterer;, Charles Riesterer, Gary Riesterer; two sisters and two brothers-in-law: Annette and Bill Lehman, Nancy and Doug Sy. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
Janice was also preceded in death by: her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at The Christianson and Deja Funeral Home, 202 Liberty Street, Valders. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 2:00 PM until 3:45 PM on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at The Christianson and Deja Funeral Home, 202 Liberty Street, Valders.
Private, family burial will take place at a later date.
The Christianson and Deja Funeral Home, Valders is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Janice will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 26, 2019