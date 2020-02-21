|
|
Janice M. Singer
Manitowoc - Janice M. Singer, age 86, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Shady Lane, Manitowoc.
She was born on January 16, 1934, in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Edmond and Dorothy (Baker) Malkowski. Janice graduated from Two Rivers High School. On September 10, 1955, she married Robert Singer at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Two Rivers. He preceded her in death on December 20, 2011. She was a bank employee, a home healthcare provider and a school crossing guard. Janice was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish, Manitowoc. She was a community volunteer and she enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, walking, and was an avid reader. Janice had a cheerful and curious personality and loved her family and her many friends.
Survivors include: two sons and two daughters-in-law, Al (Debbie) Singer, Maplewood, MN, and Tom (Marie Fiscella) Singer, Appleton, WI; one daughter and son-in-law, Susan (Jim) Bray, Germantown, WI; two grandchildren, Aidan Bray and Sierra Bray; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Paul Malkowski, Jim (Nancy) Malkowski and Tom (Robbie) Malkowski; and one sister-in-law, Mary (Jack) Platner. She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; one son, Scott Singer; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, Shirley Malkowski and Sally (Glen) Weekes; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leo and Margaret Singer.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain. Janice will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Manitowoc, following the Mass.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janice's name to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express special thanks and gratitude to the staff of Laurel Grove and Shady Lane for their compassionate care. Also, thanks to her many friends for their companionship over the years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020