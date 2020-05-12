|
|
Janine M. (Fuzz) Nehring, age 60, of Mishicot, entered eternal rest on Saturday May 9th, 2020. She was one of the most loved people that touched the lives and hearts of so many. She will never fully know how her kindness and friendship affected so many lives. Her love will live on through us all.
Janine was born April 26th, 1960, to William and Dorothy (Shebesta) Garceau. She married Terry L. Nehring on October 8th, 1983 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. After the wedding ceremony, they proceeded to ride around Mishicot for a half hour in a manure spreader. Janine was employed at Manitowoc Equipment Works, Globe Laundry, Schmidtman Company, Englewood Electrical Supply, and retired from Manitowoc Tool & Machining on May 1st, 2019. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Mishicot.
She enjoyed life to the fullest; dancing, gardening, and baking rye bread for everyone. She loved sitting around a pit fire with friends and family, talking about old times. She especially loved being with her children, Geoff and Kenzie; her grandchildren, Alex and Maddie; and the love of her life for 37 years, Terry.
Survivors include her husband, Terry; their children, Kenzie (Steve) Wessely, and Geoff and his special friend, Brianna Gulseth; her beloved grandchildren: Alex and Madelyn; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Lori Garceau; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jo and Scot Shimek; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Garceau. She is further survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: William and Sue Blair, Jean Engle, and Larry Nehring; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Garceau; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Carol Nehring; her brother, William Garceau; a brother-in-law, Ron Engle; and her grandparents.
We would like to thank the wonderful Dr. Ubaid Nawaz who was so caring and compassionate throughout the last three years. We cannot say enough about the caring staff at Aurora Baycare Medical Center.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, a private funeral mass will be held on Monday, May 18th, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. Rev. Jeffrey Briones will preside, with burial in the Mishicot Public Cemetery.
A life celebration will be scheduled at a later date to be announced. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Nehring family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 12 to May 14, 2020