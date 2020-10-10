Dr. Jared Calvin Bremer, DVM
Manitowoc - Dr. Jared Calvin Bremer, DVM, resident of Newton, passed away on 8 October 2020.
Jared was born on April 18, 1956 in Manila, Philippines, to the late Rev. Calvin and Phyllis (Hug) Bremer. He graduated from Dartmouth College in New Hampshire in 1977 and from University of Illinois Champagne-Urbana's Veterinary School in 1981. He was employed by the Eau Claire Animal Hospital, and was later the owner of Port Cities Animal Hospital in Manitowoc. On June 14, 1986, Jared married Jodi Schwantz at the First Reformed United Church of Christ in Manitowoc. Jared was a member of the Fox Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Appleton, the Manitowoc Noon Rotary Club, and he also served on the Manitowoc Symphony board. In his leisure, he enjoyed listening to classical music, hiking, canoeing, camping, kayaking, bird-watching, and spending time with his dogs. Jared was an extremely kind, gentle and caring person.
Survivors include Jared's wife of 34 years, Jodi; daughter, Lydia (Adam) Bremer-McCollum, Three Oaks, MI; son, Carl Bremer, Milwaukee; brother, Eric (Helen Jameson) Bremer, Chicago, IL; mother-in-law, Marlys Schwantz, Manitowoc; brothers-in-law Jeff Schwantz, Manitowoc and Jon (Annette) Schwantz, Appleton; his Aunt Karen Potthast, Highland, IL and cousin Mike (Michelle) Potthast, IL. He was preceded in death by Uncle Paul Potthast, Aunt Lillian and Uncle Jack Torrence, Aunt Ida Mae and Uncle Howard Keller, cousin Jed Keller, Grandparents George and Lydia Bremer, Milton and Edna Hug (Orville Riepshoff) and father-in-law, Eugene Schwantz.
The family is especially grateful for the wonderful care Jared received at Harvest Home in Howards Grove and for the amazing care of the Heartland Hospice team.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family is receiving memorial funds to be used for educational scholarships.
