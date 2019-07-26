|
Jean A. Burkart
Manitowoc - Jean A. Burkart, age 92, a St. Nazianz resident, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Hannah Home, Manitowoc.
She was born September 11, 1926, daughter of the late Charles and Minn (Christel) Ryan in Valders, Wisconsin. Jean attended Valders High School, graduating with the class of 1944. On August 1, 1946 she married Lawrence A. Burkart at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Clarks Mills. He preceded her in death on May 12, 1998. Jean was employed with the Publishing Department in St. Nazianz, Tecumseh, New Holstein, Manitowoc Shipbuilding, St. Mary's Home, and Holy Family Memorial Home Care, retiring from there in 2009 at the age of 81. She was an avid and accomplished bowler, with her biggest accomplishment bowling a 703 to win the championship title on Northeast Wisconsin Championship Bowling Show on WBAY TV. Also on April 26, 2008 she was inducted into the Manitowoc United States Bowling Congress, Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
Survivors include three children: Tom (Pat) Burkart, Reedsville, Paul (Janise) Burkart, Bruce Crossing, Michigan, and Mary Burkart, Manitowoc; two grandchildren: Carri Burkart, Reedsville, and Kevin Burkart & special friend Kayla, Sheboygan; one brother: David Ryan, Manitowoc; and two sisters-in-law: Margie Ryan, Manitowoc, and Daisy Burkart, St. Nazianz; and a special niece: Barb Wagner, St. Nazianz. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She is preceded in death by her husband: Lawrence; her parents; three infant daughters; two brothers and one sister: Huns (Carmen) Ryan, Luanne (John) Mellin, and Lynne "Tom" Ryan; one sister-in-law: Mouie Ryan; three brothers-in-law: John (Caroline) Burkart, Bruno Burkart, and Harry Burkart; one sister-in-law: Patsy (Robert) Wagner; and other relatives and friends.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on August 2, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Grand Avenue, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc, WI. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain. Jean will be laid to rest at St. Gregory Catholic Cemetery, St. Nazianz, later that afternoon.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on August 2nd, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Grand Avenue.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Christianson and Deja Funeral Home, Valders, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Hannah Home and HomeCare Health Services and Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Jean.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 26 to July 28, 2019