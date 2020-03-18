|
|
Jean Claire Young
Jean Claire Young, 83, of Brenham, died March 17, 2020, in College Station, TX.
Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, March 27 at Grace Lutheran Church in Brenham. A memorial service will follow visitation at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 27 at Grace Lutheran Church with Rev. Matthew Jacobs officiating. Following the service, Mrs. Young's cremains will be buried at Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham.
Mrs. Young was born Dec. 29, 1936, in Two Rivers, WI, to Milton and Mabel (Wascow) Sloggett. She was baptized Aug. 25, 1939 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Two Rivers, WI and was confirmed April 2, 1950 in First German Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manitowoc, WI.
On Nov. 13, 1957, she was married to Robert Young in Manitowoc, WI. Mrs. Young was a retired bank teller and enjoyed sewing, tending to her flowers and plants, playing with her grandchildren and talking on the phone with friends and family.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Young of Brenham; sons and daughters-in-law, John and Dianne Young of Bellville and Charles and Nancy Young of Round Rock; grandchildren, Alissa and Stephen Turek, Kristi and Josh Addison, Pierce and Ellen Young, Zachary and Rachel Young and Kelsy Young; six great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Tom Holdorf of Manitowoc, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Nancy, Connie and Susie.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church School.
Funeral arrangements for Jean Young are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham, TX, 979-836-4564. To post a tribute to the family, visit: www.memorialoakschapel.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 18 to Mar. 24, 2020