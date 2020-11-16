I could not have asked for a better mother-in-law! I am honored to share her name and be part of her loving family! My life has been blessed having her in in it! May God Bless her children and family as the go thru the grief and sorrow. This pandemic has put the family in extra sorrow as they would have loved for their mother to have had a traditional funeral service to be able to hug and allow an immediate closure by those who knew Jean so well. Until the great celebration of life occurs may you all be comforted knowing you will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers. I love you!

Jean Craney

Family