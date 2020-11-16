1/1
Jean Craney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Craney

Sheboygan - Jean L. Craney, 92, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls surrounded by loved ones. Jean was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, on October 20, 1928, to William and Lorraine (Ellestead) Drumm.

Jean graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School as part of the class of 1947. On April 14, 1951, Jean married James Craney in Manitowoc. Jean retired as a receptionist at the Sheboygan Clinic in 1993.

After losing her husband, James, early in life, she became the rock of the family. She put everyone's needs in front of her own, and no matter what was going on she always could reassure you that everything was going to be okay. She was very giving and Cherished her involvement with First United Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. She devoted much of her free time to First United Lutheran Church making it her second family. She also volunteered at Sharon Richardson, meals on wheels, Rainbow Kids, First United Lutheran Church and many other organizations.

Jean was loving, adventurous, and she made the best sugar cookies in the world. Jean spent her summers with her family at White Potato lake enjoying the sunsets, pontoon rides, spending time with her children and watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow.

Jean will forever be in the hearts of her children, Jeff (Jean) Craney, Jill (Scott) Wise, Julie (Leonard) Wagner, and Jody (Ken) Kott; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Zingale; and many relatives and friends.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, James; daughter, Christine; and parents, William and Lorraine.

Private Funeral Services will be held at Zimmer Westview Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Howards Grove. Jean's memorial service will be viewable at www.zimmerfuneralhome.com on Jean's obituary page.

A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4:00-5:30 PM Zimmer Westview Funeral Home (W2132 Garton Rd, Sheboygan, WI 53083). A public celebration of life will be held in the future.

Please follow the CDC's guidelines in regards to COVID-19 - wear your mask, practice social distancing, and stay home if you are feeling sick. If you are in the at-risk category or are uncomfortable with public gatherings at this time, please know that Jean's family will respect your choice to stay home and would like to see you at her celebration of life in the future.

In lieu of Flowers a memorial contribution in Jean's name is most appreciated to First United Lutheran Church in Sheboygan.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center
W2132 Garton Road
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-565-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zimmer Westview Funeral & Crematory Care Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
November 16, 2020
Jill and family, I'm sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and your family. Keep your memories close to your heart.
(I know what your going thru as I just went thru this at the end of September.)
Cindy (Roscoe) Brown
Friend
November 16, 2020
The Long Stem Pink Rose Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Nathalia Yeh
November 16, 2020
May God forever shine on here ever smiling face. My heart and prayers go out to your family.
Marge (Dobias) Beck and family
Neighbor
November 15, 2020
She was my Cherished Aunt and she was a Truely Amazing woman loved by All. With such a Peace about her she Always made you feel Important, Loved and Cared for. So Many Wonderful moments in time and fond Memories With her and Family. She lived a life of Giving and will be missed by myself and many. Forever Loved. Glynis
GLYNIS GLEASON-CORDEIRO
Family
November 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I worked with Jean for many years beginning at the clinic on 8th street. She had such a great disposition and lovely smile. Catherine VanTreeck
Catherine VanTreeck
Coworker
November 15, 2020
I could not have asked for a better mother-in-law! I am honored to share her name and be part of her loving family! My life has been blessed having her in in it! May God Bless her children and family as the go thru the grief and sorrow. This pandemic has put the family in extra sorrow as they would have loved for their mother to have had a traditional funeral service to be able to hug and allow an immediate closure by those who knew Jean so well. Until the great celebration of life occurs may you all be comforted knowing you will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers. I love you!
Jean Craney
Family
November 15, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Celia Champeau
November 15, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Celia Champeau
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved