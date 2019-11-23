|
Jean E. Henfer
Two Rivers - Jean E. Henfer, age 92, a longtime Two Rivers resident and current resident of River Woods Place of Manitowoc, died Friday afternoon, November 22, 2019, with her family at her side.
Jean was born on February 12, 1927, in Iron Mountain, Mich., a daughter of the late Lloyd and Clara (Bailey) Smith. She graduated from Two Rivers Washington High School with the Class of 1945. On August 26, 1950, she married John C. Henfer at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Two Rivers. John preceded her in death on July 14, 2014. Jean enjoyed an occasional glass of wine and visits from her family.
Survivors include her four children: Paul (Marsha) Henfer, Wausau, Theresa (Mike) Henfer, Del Ray Beach, Fla., Mark (Karen) Henfer, Manitowoc and John L. Henfer, Two Rivers; ten grandchildren: Amanda, Bryan, Christopher, Nathan, Ian, Heather, Kylee, Lindsey, Brandon and Lucas; and 10 great grandchildren. She is further survived by two sisters-in-law: Joyce Dassey and Ann Jeanette Gaudet; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son: Thomas Henfer; and her siblings: Mary Ellen Darvin, Ruth Gloe, Joanne Lindbloom and Roger Smith.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd., Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier, with entombment held at a later date in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, on Tuesday evening, November 26, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. A prayer service concluding the visitation will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Wednesday afternoon from 12:00 Noon until the time of Mass at 1:00 p.m.
The Henfer family extends a special thank you to the staffs of River Woods Place and Southern Care Hospice for the care and compassion given to Jean and her family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019