Sister Jean Herman Dykstra
Manitowoc - Sister Jean Herman Dykstra, age 77, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, died on Tuesday evening, May 5, 2020 at Holy Family Convent, Manitowoc.
The former Connie Jean Dykstra was born on August 31, 1942 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, daughter of the late Herman and Dorothy (Gaines) Dykstra. She entered the convent in 1964 and professed her vows in 1966. Sister Jean Herman earned her LPN Degree at Mercy School of Practical Nursing, Cadillac, Michigan.
Sister Jean Herman ministered as an LPN at St. Paul Home, Kaukauna; St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc; Holy Family Hospital, Manitowoc, all in Wisconsin and St. Joseph Home, West Point, Nebraska. She was the Mission Effectiveness Coordinator at St. Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Joseph Retirement Center, both in West Point, Nebraska. Sister Jean Herman ministered as a Chaplain in Pastoral Care at Good Samaritan Medical Center, Zanesville, Ohio and at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc, Wisconsin. In the last few years Sister Jean Herman helped in various ways, such as driving and providing foot care for the Sisters at San Damiano Convent, Slinger, Chiara Convent and St. Francis Convent, Manitowoc, all in Wisconsin. Sister Jean Herman had been a resident of St. Rita Health Center, Manitowoc.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity; two brothers: Michael (Sharon) Dykstra, Harry David Dykstra; one sister: Mary (Henry) Fortuna; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Herman and Dorothy (Gaines) Dykstra; and one sister: Connie Jeanne Dykstra.
Memorial contributions may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, in care of FSCC Retirement Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Rd., Manitowoc, WI 54220.
The Mass of Resurrections for Sister Jean Herman will take place on a later date at Holy Family Convent.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 6 to May 7, 2020