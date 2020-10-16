1/1
Jean Kittell
1949 - 2020
Jean Kittell

Tripoli - Jean Kittell, age 71, of Tripoli, WI, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI. Jean was born in Manitowoc, WI, on August 21, 1949, to the late Walter and Margaret (Graff) Block. She was later married to Harold Kittell; he survives.

Jeannie graduated from the Manitowoc Lincoln High School. After high school, she entered the work force having been employed at LabCorp, Lakeside Foods, the Cab Company, and Leede Research. Most recently, Jeannie and her family owned and operated a resort in the Tripoli area. She enjoyed crafting and beading, and loved spending time with her family.

Jeannie is survived by her husband, Harold Kittell, of Tripoli; 2 daughters, Melissa Buesing, of Green Bay, WI, and Dawn (Jeff) Freund, of Tripoli; 1 brother, Walter Block, of Hemet, CA; 3 sisters, Margaret Buller, also of Hemet, Judy Britain, of Beverly Hills, FL, and Mary Eggert, of St. Nazianz, WI.

Jeannie is further survived by 3 grandchildren, Eugene Buesing, Alexis Freund, and Jordan Freund; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Margaret; her twin brother, James Block; her brother, Thomas Block; and her sisters, Diana Block, Marilyn Clauson, and Josephine Block.

In accordance with the family's wishes, no formal services will be held. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. View Jeannie's obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Generations Funeral Home & Crematory
1400 N. 4th St.
Tomahawk, WI 54487
(715) 224-3182
