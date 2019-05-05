|
|
Jean Lucy (Monday) Reindl
Manitowoc - Jean Lucy (Monday) Reindl, age 91, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, left this world peacefully on May 3, 2019 at Manitowoc Health and Rehab Center. She was born in Manitowoc on October 22, 1927 and was a proud graduate of Lincoln High School. She met the love of her life at a friend's birthday party, and three years later she married Roland Reindl on November 30, 1946. They moved west 2 ½ years later when Jean's family decided California was the place to be. Jean and Roland took with them their two young sons. While living in Sacramento, Jean gave birth to another boy. When the farming bug hit her husband, this city girl dutifully returned to Wisconsin and moved onto her husband's family farm, despite being afraid of cows.
Jean had two more sons, and after years of hoping for a girl, had two wonderful daughters. Life was hard with her husband working an outside job as well as running the farm, and her having to hold down the fort. But Jean's ever-present sense of humor, which was evident to all who knew her, always kept her going with a smile. When her eighth child was born, she nearly lost her life, and doctors told her she could not have more children. But, eight years later she surprised her doctor with another daughter. A year later, she had her tenth child, a little boy. She instilled in her ten children her sense of humility and kindness. She never allowed an unkind word in her house.
She served St. Mary's Parish in Clarks Mills, as both a leader and long-time member of Christian Mothers. Her German potato salad and kolaches were legendary. Jean loved to travel with Rollie, and took many, many trips to visit family in Colorado, Texas and California.
Survivors include six sons and daughter-in-laws: Gary and Joan Reindl, Dennis and Linda Reindl, Thomas and Pam Reindl, and Dale and Nancy Reindl all of Cato, Jeffrey and Sue Reindl of Copperas Cove, Texas and Kevin Reindl and Suzy Wolff of San Diego, California. She is further survived by three daughters and son-in-laws: Nancy and Daniel Fuller of Wisconsin Dells, Debra and Michael Miller of Manitowoc and Lisa and Brian Brandl of Cato. She is also survived by a sister: Lois Macias of El Centro, California; and brothers: Richard Monday of Colorado Springs and Dale (Sheila) Monday of Austin, Texas; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Benjamin (Tokiko) Reindl, Aurelia Buchholz, Lorraine, and Gertrude Reindl. Jean also left behind 22 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by a son: William; her parents (Roy and Rose Horn Monday) and mother and father-in-law: (Anton and Elizabeth Popp Reindl). Also preceding her in death was her infant twin sister: June; and another sister: Elizabeth (Darwin) Opichka; brothers and sisters-in-law: Elden (Clara) Monday, Charles (Grace) Monday, and Roy John (Edith) Monday; brothers-in-law: Reinhardt, Jerome and Joseph Reindl; a sister-in-law: Juanvil Monday; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Arnold (Marion/Rosemary) Reindl, Clarence (Marie) Reindl, Herbert (Helen) Reindl, Paul (Margaret) Reindl, Lorraine (Reiner) Lemberger also preceded her in death. In addition, she lost three great-grandsons: Trevor Goulder, Caleb Reindl and Jonathan Brusky.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo (1121 North 14th Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with burial to take place at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, Manitowoc, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. The family also invites anyone who would like to join them to pray the rosary Wednesday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Whitetail Estates and the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center for all the care and compassion shown to Jean and her family over the years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 5, 2019