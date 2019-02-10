|
Jean M. Crow
Shawano - Jean M. Crow, age 67, formerly of Manitowoc, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Jean was born on September 29, 1951 in Manitowoc to her loving parents, Andrew and Mardel Junk of Manitowoc. Jean attended Lincoln High School, but didn't graduate. She later went on to receive her GED. Jean was married to Gary Robinson in July of 1967, and gave birth to her dear and wonderful sons. Jean worked at the Menominee Casino in Keshena for over 30 years. She enjoyed traveling and loved taking care of her always weedless garden.
Left to remember her are her sons, Gary (Tammy) Robinson and Randy (Amy) Robinson, both of Manitowoc; her very special grandson, Cole Lee Robinson, son of Randy and Amy, whom she will miss dearly (Love you, Cole); her sisters, Joan "The Bone" (Lee) Meyer of Manitowoc and Janet "Peanut" (Dave) Schnick of Egg Harbor; sisters-in-law, Jeanette Junk and Linda (Mike Kluczingski) Junk, both of Manitowoc; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and step-children. She was preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers, Andrew, Raymond, Allen, and Anthony.
A Memorial Service for Jean will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Mickelson Funeral Service in Shawano. Deacon Todd Raether will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the hour of service.
Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service of Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com.
"Jean would like to thank the people she worked with for their prayers and remembering her while she was ill. Your thoughtfulness and phone calls helped her a lot. Also, thank you for being the good team players you all were and making her job easier. Remember, it's not where you came from kids, but where you're going."
"Jean's family would like to send a very special thank you to Trapper (Tracey) for her compassion and for being a friend that was always there for mom; Kai (Gail) Jensen of Racine, Ed Craven of Shawano, Lenny Christ of Keshena, and Tammy Robinson for making yourselves available 24-7 is Jean needed help. She will love and miss you all."
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 10, 2019