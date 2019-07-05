|
|
Jean M. Schwahn
Wayside,WI - Jean M. Schwahn, age 75, rural Wayside resident, died peacefully Wednesday night, July 3, 2019 at her residence, with her family at her side.
Jean was born in Manitowoc on March 21, 1944 to Edwin and Marjorie McCarthy Engelbrecht. She attended St. Mary's Catholic Grade School, Wilson Jr. High and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1962. On May 16, 1965, she was united in marriage to Milton G. Schwahn at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Over the years Jean worked at Mirro Aluminum Company, Paragon Electric, Hardee's and the Cobblestone Inn & Suites both of Brillion, and as an Avon and Home Interiors Rep. For many years she owned & operated Schwahn's Variety Store in Reedsville, and will be remembered by many of the students that passed through the doors of Reedsville High School. Jean also helped out in the kitchen at Zion Lutheran School in Wayside for many years; she enjoyed time spent with her husband and family at Shawano Lake; truly enjoyed her flowers and gardening around her home, and above all, cherished the time spent with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She especially loved to watch her grandsons at all their sporting events.
Jean is survived by her husband of 54 years, Milton Schwahn; her children, Lee (Holly) Schwahn of Reedsville; Nicole "Nikki" Schwahn of Wayside and partner, Kevin Behling; and three grandchildren: Mitchell, Ryan, and Connor Schwahn. She is further survived by a sister & two brothers-in-law, Jayette (Bill) Kramer of Mishicot, Jerry Kolby of California; other brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law: Barbara (Paul) Engelbrecht Gruman of Two Rivers; Raymond Schwahn and Edward (Gail) Schwahn, all of Wayside; Dorothy Peterson of Algoma, Linda (Harold) Schachel of Port Washington, Betty (Bob) Havlovitz of Denmark; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Marjorie Engelbrecht; father & mother-in-law, Ehfried and Olga Schwahn; sister, June Kolby; brother, Edwin "Butch" Engelbrecht; and a brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Pete Peterson, Caroline Lorrigan, and Barbara Schwahn.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Wayside. Rev. Austen Welter will officiate at the service, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Zion Lutheran Church, Tuesday morning from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Monday evening visitation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Schwahn family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the caregivers of Aurora at Home Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion extended to Jean over her final days. The family would also like to thank Pastor Welter for visiting with Mom hours before she passed and sharing peaceful and comforting prayers. All the support has been very much appreciated.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 5 to July 7, 2019