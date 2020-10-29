1/1
Jean Marie (Schmitz) Knapp
Jean Marie (Schmitz) Knapp

Gibsonton, FL - Jean Marie (Schmitz) Knapp, age 87, a resident of Gibsonton, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at LifePath Hospice in Ruskin, FL.

Jean was born on March 28, 1933 in Manitowoc, the fourth daughter of the late George and Frances (Zentner) Schmitz. Jean was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Class of 1951. On July 23, 1958 she married Quentin C. Knapp of Manitowoc. They were married for 34 years before he preceded her in death on November 10, 1992.

She is survived by her daughters, Frances and her husband Robert DeSalvio, Oyster Bay, NY, and Patricia Jean Knapp, Gibsonton, FL. Jean is also survived by the loves of her life, her three grandchildren: Robert and Sherri DeSalvio, Las Vegas, NV, Margaret Jeanne DeSalvio and her fiancé Isaac Kaufman, New York, NY, and Matthew DeSalvio and his girlfriend Jill Delisle, Wakefield, MA. Survivors also include her nephew, Tom (Lori) Dumski; nieces, Ann (Patrick) Hanifen, Nancy Hicks, Helen Dumski and Lisa Dumski, along with their children.

Her granddaughter, who was named in her honor, Jeanne Marie DeSalvio, preceded her in death on March 4, 1991. Jean joins her sisters in heaven, Helene (John) Dehnbostel, Ellen (Robert) Diedrich and Bette (Ted) Dumski. She is also reunited in heaven with her niece, Carol Dumski, and nephews, Lawrence Dumski and Jim Dumski.

Jean's greatest joys in life included a good cup of coffee, having something sweet to eat, making people laugh, yelling BINGO and enjoying the lives of her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a celebration of her life in September 2021 in Manitowoc.

Zipperer's Funeral Home of Ruskin, FL and The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
