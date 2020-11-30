Jean Marie Nilles-Noskowiak
Jean Marie Nilles-Noskowiak entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 26, 2020 while at U-W Madison Hospital. Jean is no longer in pain after living with and fighting rheumatoid arthritis for 23 years.
Jean was born on October 2, 1963 in Two Rivers, WI to the late Dr. John and Marion (Jeske) Nilles.
On September 14, 1991, she was united in marriage to Dean Noskowiak at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Two Rivers, WI.
Jean was a graduate of Two Rivers High School class of 1982. While in high school, Jean was an accomplished swimmer and was on swim team for 4 years, she was a member of Polliwogs and served as their secretary for 2 years and president her senior year, was a member of the Student Athletic Association and served on their board her senior year, a member of Ushers Club and Swing Choir. She went on to receive a bachelor's degree in business marketing from U-W Stevens Point. She was briefly employed at Volm Bag Co. in Antigo. Jean, however, was one to listen and follow her calling. She returned to U-W Stevens Point and obtained her teaching degree. She taught at All Saints Catholic School until due to her health she resigned from teaching in the classroom. With her passion for educating, Jean continued to tutor students of every grade and guide her own boys in their learning. She was instrumental in the success of so many students in the community.
Jean and Dean raised 3 boys together. They taught them the balance of academics along with athletics and the importance of good friends and teamwork. Jean was instrumental in developing fund raising for Antigo Athletics, including the Center Court Club and Antigo Dugout Club. She was the number one fan of Cassius, Cameron and Sebastian and loved cheering on their teams.
Jean's affliction with rheumatoid arthritis did not limit her ability to create beautifully crocheted blankets and outfits for her boys, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jean loved when her family was together, and they could go for a walk on the Antigo boardwalk or go for a swim.
Jean was a member of St. John Catholic Church. She lived her faith and followed her calling to be a wife, mother, and educator.
Jean is survived by her husband; Dean of Antigo, children; Cassius Noskowiak, Cameron (special friend; Kylie Johnson) Noskowiak, and Sebastian (special friend; Katelyn Slowik) Noskowiak, siblings; Terry Nilles (Penny Young) of Fort Wayne, IN, Mark (Linda) Nilles of New Berlin, WI, Nancy Nilles-McFadden of Odenton, MD, Julie (James Mohrman) Nilles-Mohrman of Oshkosh, WI, Mary (Edward) Junk of Manitowoc, WI, Jacque (Christopher) Schmitt of Two Rivers, WI, Susan (Kevin) Meneau of Wright City, MO , twin sister Jane (Joe) Decker of Evansville, WI, Lorra (Jerry) Klein of Oshkosh, WI, her mother-in-law and father-in-law Robert and Rachel Noskowiak of Antigo, her brother-in-law; Mark Noskowiak of Antigo, and many nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law; Stephen McFadden, and three baby boys who did not see the light of day, but were blessed by the love of Jean and Dean; Simon, Joseph, and Luke.
The funeral mass will be held on Friday, December 4 at 1:00 PM at St. John Catholic Church. Father Charles Hoffmann will officiate. Visitation will be in the church's Hoffmann Hall from 10:00 AM until 12:45 PM. Interment will be in Queen of Peace Cemetery. The service may be viewed live on the Facebook page of Strasser-Roller Funeral Home. Those in attendance will be asked to observe social distance and wear masks.
In lieu of flowers and in honoring Jean's passion for teaching, an ongoing memorial will be established in memory of Jean to benefit a student going on to pursue an education degree. Gifts may be directed to Dean as they will be put towards a Red Robin Scholarship in memory of Jean Nilles-Noskowiak. As Jean passed on Thanksgiving, keep the scholarship in mind for future giving to continue Jean's legacy.
Jean would often state, "The power of a teacher … they are the ones who teach doctors, lawyers, engineers. It always starts with good teachers."
Strasser-Roller Funeral Home is serving the family.
Friends may visit online at strasserrollerfh.com
.