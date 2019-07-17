|
Jeanette A. Zeman
Kellnersville - Jeanette A. Zeman, age 95, formerly of Kellnersville, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Felician Village at St. Mary's Home, Manitowoc.
Jeanette was born on June 12, 1924 in Denmark, daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Sladky) Steeber. She attended local area schools and graduated with the class of 1943 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On July 13, 1946, Jeanette married Frank C. Zeman at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kellnersville. He preceded her in death on August 26, 2009. She worked as a nurse's aide for Park Lawn Nursing Home until her retirement in 1986. Jeanette was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph's Rosary Society, Kellnersville Senior Citizens and the WFLA Lodge #360 of Manitowoc.
Survivors include her five children: Nancy Stickney, Indianapolis, IN, Frank J. (Joy) Zeman Jr., Kaukauna, Zachary (Marlene) Zeman, Fond du Lac, John (Debbie) Zeman, Kimberly, Joyce Zeman, Two Rivers; nine grandchildren: Jason (Kristin) Stickney, Indianapolis, IN, Megan Stickney (Nathan Miller), San Diego, CA, Kelly (Jonathon) Poquette, NC, Amanda (David) Tess, West St. Paul, MN, Breanna Heil, Townsend, Julie (Kyle) Baker, Oak Creek, Sara (Bryan) Berndt, Greenfield, Jenny Zeman, Fond du Lac, Brodi (Sharon) Lund, Kimberly; eight great-grandchildren: Morgan Stickney, Kenyon, Cole and Callum Tess, Conner and Kylie Lund, Olivia Baker, Ethan Berndt; one sister-in-law: Evelyn Steeber, Kellnersville; one brother in-law: Erwin Lambert, Manitowoc, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Michael (Anna) Steeber; her husband: Frank C. Zeman; one daughter: Valla Jean Heil; three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Richard Steeber, Russell (Ione) Steeber, Donald (Millie) Steeber, one sister: Carol Lambert.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kellnersville. The Rev. Robert F. Rank will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with entombment at the Knollwood Mausoleum, Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Felician Village at St. Mary's Home for all their compassionate loving care given to Mom.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 17 to July 18, 2019