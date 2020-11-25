Jeanette Emily (KARSTAEDT) Thornam
Thornton, CO - January 29, 1927 - November 21, 2020
Jeanette (Karstaedt) Thornam of Thornton, Colorado, previously of Omaha, NE, died in hospice on November 21, 2020. Jeanette was born in Newton, Wisconsin on January 29, 1927 to Edward and Lydia (Heckmann) Karstaedt. She met and married her husband, Harold Thornam in 1946 and moved to his home outside of Omaha, Nebraska. Upon his retirement, Jeanette and Harold moved to Northglenn, CO to be nearer her sons and grandchildren.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her parents Edward and Lydia, brothers Orville Karstaedt and his wife LaVerne, Gordon Karstaedt, Howard Karstaedt and his wife Olive, sisters Grace Olm and her husband Leroy, Delores Scheidt and her husband, Adrian, brother-in-law Wilmer Schueler, step sister Vivian Szczepkowski and her husband Richard, sister-in-law Ruth Irene Suverkrubbe and her husband Albert.
Jeanette is survived by her sons Gary Thornam (Susan Leibsly) of Watkins, CO, Ron Thornam (Christine) of Brighton, CO, granddaughter Kayley Henry (Andrew) of Dacono, CO, grandson Joseph Thornam (Megan) of Erie, CO and greatgrandson Luke Thornam of Erie, CO, sister Doris Schueler of Cleveland, WI and sister-in-law Leone Karstaedt of Manitowac, WI. She is also survived by many friends, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 11040 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO 80233, or JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) or the charity of your choice
