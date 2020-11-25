1/1
Jeanette Emily (Karstaedt) Thornam
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Emily (KARSTAEDT) Thornam

Thornton, CO - January 29, 1927 - November 21, 2020

Jeanette (Karstaedt) Thornam of Thornton, Colorado, previously of Omaha, NE, died in hospice on November 21, 2020. Jeanette was born in Newton, Wisconsin on January 29, 1927 to Edward and Lydia (Heckmann) Karstaedt. She met and married her husband, Harold Thornam in 1946 and moved to his home outside of Omaha, Nebraska. Upon his retirement, Jeanette and Harold moved to Northglenn, CO to be nearer her sons and grandchildren.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her parents Edward and Lydia, brothers Orville Karstaedt and his wife LaVerne, Gordon Karstaedt, Howard Karstaedt and his wife Olive, sisters Grace Olm and her husband Leroy, Delores Scheidt and her husband, Adrian, brother-in-law Wilmer Schueler, step sister Vivian Szczepkowski and her husband Richard, sister-in-law Ruth Irene Suverkrubbe and her husband Albert.

Jeanette is survived by her sons Gary Thornam (Susan Leibsly) of Watkins, CO, Ron Thornam (Christine) of Brighton, CO, granddaughter Kayley Henry (Andrew) of Dacono, CO, grandson Joseph Thornam (Megan) of Erie, CO and greatgrandson Luke Thornam of Erie, CO, sister Doris Schueler of Cleveland, WI and sister-in-law Leone Karstaedt of Manitowac, WI. She is also survived by many friends, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Interment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 11040 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO 80233, or JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) or the charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rundus Funeral Home
1998 West 10th Avenue
Broomfield, CO 80020
(303) 460-1414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rundus Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved