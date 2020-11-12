1/
Jeanette Louise Peterson
Jeanette Louise Peterson

Mesa - Jeanette Louise Peterson died on Saturday October 31, 2020 at Canyon Winds Memory Care Unit in Mesa, AZ.

A long-standing Manitowoc resident Jeanette was born on October 14, 1924 to George and Esther Ketter. She married Kenneth C. Peterson of Two Rivers, WI on April 19, 1947. Jeanette spent the majority of her working years at Manitowoc County Register of Deeds before her retirement. A life-long Bridge enthusiast she was awarded the rank of Bronze Life Master by the American Contract Bridge Association.

She is survived by her son Gary of Mesa, AZ her daughter Helga of Minneapolis, MN, three grandchildren Mark, Greg, and Kristi as well as two grandchildren.

No memorial services are currently scheduled.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
